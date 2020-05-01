Radio-Canada host Charles Levesque recounts his 'surreal' experience with COVID-19

Charles Levesque says he can still see himself stuck in his bedroom, processing the severe muscle pain brought on by COVID-19.

The Radio-Canada producer and host of the Matins san frontières morning radio show spent 17 days in self-isolation — unable to speak with his wife in-person and unable to hold his one-year-old daughter — after contracting coronavirus following an early March family trip to New York City.

And though he ultimately recovered, Levesque said he still remembers the sensations that arose during his time with COVID-19:

"At one point, I said to my wife, even the manager of the station, I don't know how I can go back to work. My self-esteem was so low at that time, I was unable to see myself going back."

Levesque's experience with COVID-19 began even before he was diagnosed.

Paying attention to news reports about coronavirus emerging in the U.S., Levesque said he and his family decided to keep their March 9 trip to New York because the situation at the time "was not catastrophic."

"We spoke with my brother-in-law [in New York] … it was normal," he said. "I think there were just 12 cases at that time."

After arriving, he and his family were still able to enjoy a few days of their vacation before circumstances began to change.

"The situation … changed so rapidly in a few days," he said. "We were eager to come back to Windsor, because airlines started to cancel flights, and in the news, they started to talk about [closing] the border."

WATCH | Charles Levesque describes his time with COVID-19:

Radio-Canada host and producer Charles Levesque was diagnosed with COVID-19 after returning from a family trip to New York City in mid-March. 0:51

"We didn't want to stay in New York [and] be unable to come back and maybe get sick."

Still, just days after returning from the U.S. on March 13, Levesque began to feel unwell, having developed a mild fever, as well as nausea, a cough and muscle pain.

"I had pain … I would say from my waist to my toes nine days in a row," he said. "The pain was severe and plus my emotions were all mixed up."

Heeding his wife's advice to self-isolate, Levesque moved into a spare bedroom and also relied on a free bathroom to avoid his family.

"My wife brought food in [through] the bathroom, get out, I would get out of the room, take my lunch [and] go back to the room," he said.

Levesque soon went to get tested for coronavirus, ultimately having to wait approximately 10 days for his results.

Roughly one week after he developed symptoms, Levesque said his wife also began showing signs of having contracted COVID-19 as well.

Thankfully, however, his wife's symptoms were mild and she too eventually recovered.

"We were lucky in our bad luck, because we didn't go to the emergency room, and the problem was not with my lungs or respiratory [system]," Levesque said.

Still, one symptom stands out in his mind: COVID-19 took away both Levesque's and his wife's sense of smell and taste.

Charles Levesque says he and his wife were lucky. Despite coronavirus, neither needed to go to a hospital, and neither experienced lung or respiratory troubles. (Vince Robinet/CBC)

"It took me five weeks to get back the smell and the taste," he said. "And my wife, even [after] she tested negative practically two months from the beginning of her symptoms, she can't smell or taste food … It's a very strange virus."

When he was finally able to emerge from isolation, Levesque said he took his daughter in his arms and held her.

"The first thing she did … she gave me a wet kiss on my cheek," he said. "That was fantastic."

Levesque said he'll never forget his time with coronavirus.

"Even if it was a bad experience, it's surreal," he said. "[It's] still surreal."