Race date schedule released for Sarnia and Leamington
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario have issued the schedule for racetracks in 2019.
The Hiawatha track gets 21 days while Leamington gets 13
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has approved 2019 race days for Ontario racetracks.
Leamington Raceway gets 13 days.
The track will operate every Sunday from Aug. 4 to Oct. 27.
For Hiawatha Horse Park and Entertainment Centre, 21 days have been approved.
It will operate every Saturday starting May 4 until Sept. 21.