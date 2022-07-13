Deadly rabbit disease has been detected in a Windsor pet

A highly contagious virus has been detected in a local pet rabbit, according to the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society.

Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV-2) has an estimated mortality rate of 90 per cent, said the humane society, and anyone with a pet bunny should consider getting it vaccinated.

The humane society said vaccines are not widely available in the region, but pet owners should ask their veterinarians about it.

"The humane society is working to obtain this vaccine as well so we can ensure that our adoptable rabbits are protected," the society said in a social media post.

Last month, the virus was first detected in Ontario in two pet rabbits near Lambton County, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). It previously was found in B.C. and Alberta.

The rabbits were from the same household, and quickly died.

Both the United States Department of Agriculture and the CFIA say the virus is not known to cause disease in humans.

The CFIA's website says the virus is found in most European countries, Australia, New Zealand, Cuba and some parts of Asia and Africa, and there have been occasional outbreaks in the U.S. and Canada, in 2011, 2016 and 2018.

The CFIA said the disease is highly contagious in wild and domestic rabbits. The virus doesn't affect other species.

The CFIA said infected rabbits usually show symptoms within one to five days. Symptoms include fever, loss of appetite and neurological symptoms such as difficulty walking.

"Death is common after a short period of illness. Death may also occur suddenly without signs," the CFIA says in a fact sheet on its website.