'Queen of Soul' to have Motown park named after her
A motion to rename Detroit's Chene Park in honour of Aretha Franklin has been unanimously passed by city council.
Aretha Franklin performed at Chene Park in 2015
The Detroit City Council is moving swiftly to rename a park for Aretha Franklin.
The vote was unanimous Tuesday, four days after the Queen of Soul's funeral. There will be more votes as a formal ordinance is considered. Mayor Mike Duggan told mourners Friday that Chene Park along the Detroit River would be named for Franklin.
The park is known for its outdoor stage and summer concerts.
Franklin performed at Chene Park in 2015 to celebrate its 30th anniversary.
Council President Brenda Jones says Franklin "had love" for Detroit.
