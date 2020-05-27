Quebec woman missing for nearly 2 years found safe in Windsor
Jame-Laura May was last spotted at a movie theater in Longueuil, Que. 20 months ago
A Quebec woman who went missing more than a year and a half ago has been found safe in Windsor, Ont.
Jame-Laura May, who is now 26, went missing on Oct. 13, 2018. She was last spotted at a movie theater in Longueuil, Que., on Montreal's South Shore.
She attended a film screening with her mother, but left before the movie ended and never returned, according to police.
Longueuil officials said a Windsor police officer recognized May this past Friday because of her tattoos.
Police also said she was in possession of false identification "of excellent quality" and believe that's what helped her stay undetected.
Last fall, the Sun Youth Organization offered a $3,000 to anyone with information that could help find May.
Longueuil police said the 26-year-old's family is relieved to learn she has been found.
With files from The Canadian Press
