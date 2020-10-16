A Canadian journalist didn't want to take any chances driving through the Windsor region with American plates, so Emma Loop stuck signs to her car letting everyone know she's a local and isn't breaking the law.

Loop works in Washington D.C. and is originally from Belle River. A few weeks ago she crossed the border and drove home to be with her family for a while.

Following all the rules, Loop quarantined for 14 days and when she was ready to go out, she was a bit worried about the attention her Washington D.C. licence plates would get.

"I read stories where people driving in Canada with U.S. plates have been harassed and their cars have been damaged. I think there was a car in Muskoka that got keyed and I don't want that to happen to me," said Loop.

Her family also expressed their concern so she got to work making a few signs aimed to dispel any fears.

Each sign says "I'm Canadian and have completed the 14 day quarantine."

Dear Windsor-Essex: If you see a black car with DC plates on the road starting tomorrow, don't freak out! <br><br>(Putting these in my windows so people don't harass me or damage my car.) <a href="https://t.co/zkhE33Iz2u">pic.twitter.com/zkhE33Iz2u</a> —@LoopEmma

"I put a bit of thought into it," said Loop. "I wanted everyone to know that I'm Canadian, I'm not skirting any rules, I'm here legally."

'People think the signs are funny'

She also posted the signs on Twitter, where the tweet was liked more than 500 times. It also garnered response from other Canadians who have done the same.

"It kind of took off," said Loop. "There were a lot of people who thought it was kind of funny."

Some people online demanded that Loop change her plates, but that's not something she plans to do since she's going back to Washington D.C. at some point.

For now, she is driving around the region and so far she and her car are unscathed.