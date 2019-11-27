A Windsor woman is speaking out about sexual abuse in the Catholic Church with an opinion piece for The Globe and Mail.

Julie Byczynski was a Holy Names High School student starting in 1989, when Hod Marshall was the principal.

In 2011, Marshall pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting 17 victims in Toronto, Windsor and Sudbury, dating back to the 1950s. Marshall died in 2014.

Byczynski wasn't one of his victims — something she chalks up to "random luck" — but is determined to not let his memory die. She spoke with Windsor Morning's Tony Doucette about the opinion piece she wrote.

How did people feel about Marshall when he was the principal at Holy Names?

He really was revered, a larger-than-life figure. What strikes me most is the position of respect and authority he had in the school and a feeling of excitement about getting this brand new principal for this new high school.

One of the memories that I have of him is him talking about the hymn 'Here I Am Lord,' and him turning it around. I remember him saying that he had that as a sign in his office. He really felt like he had reign over us and the school. He wasn't a tyrannical ruler, he was charismatic and somewhat charming, but clearly we know now he was a master of manipulation.

He left your school — where did he go after that?

He retired after I finished my Grade 9 year. One of the most tragic parts of this story ... when he left he went to do missionary work in St. Lucia, specifically to help open an orphanage there. What's traumatic for us to know is that while we were supporting him in his missionary work, we were enabling him to have access to the most vulnerable children.

When he left Holy Names, he continued to come back to the school a number of times, talking about his missionary work and asking us to have fundraisers to support him in his work.

(Trina Koster Photography)

What was your reaction when you heard about his years of sexually abusing students?

It was pretty devastating and I think most of my former classmates and parents of children at the time would say we were all pretty devastated to hear about it. Certainly shock and horror.

But looking back, were there rumours? I think there were. I had no idea of his extent of his sexual abuse. The ultimate betrayal, as much as his crimes were horrific, the more tragic part for me is that he was knowingly made principal and recommended by the Basilian Fathers, even though they had evidence he had sexually abused children.

I was speaking to a friend and she said 'Don't you remember, there was a nickname?' Happy Hands Hod. I'd heard it before, but I don't remember the context. It was the 1980s and so what's powerful for us now is that what was acceptable and laughed about is no longer acceptable.

It's too easy to be silent, which is why I'm speaking out.

He wrote in your yearbook ... what did it say?

I was inspired to read my yearbook after seeing the documentary film Prey. It shed a lot of light on the story and I wanted to look at that time. I found my yearbook and I was thinking I'd see some context ... was I remembering this man incorrectly? How was it that he was in such a position of power, how could we have been so wrong about him?

There were many pictures and stories of his domination of the school, but I was shocked to see [a signature] from him in my yearbook. It said 'I'm glad you shared my page for me. Now don't forget me.'

The point of the film and of my article is to make sure we don't forget, but not in the way he mentioned. If we don't talk about it, if we don't break the silence, if we let his memory die ... we will perpetuate his abuse.

I want to read a portion of your piece. 'All of us are guilty of not questioning, not paying enough attention and not talking. That stops now.' What do you want, now?

It would be great to have more dialogue. I think the sheer amount of people who have reached out to me tells me that there is appetite for people to talk about it. I would like for people to have conversations and talk about it with their family, their friends. That's first and foremost.

Secondly, wouldn't it be wonderful to have an apology from the Basilian Fathers for the position they put me in, hundreds of students in? This is a stain on an otherwise amazing city and we need all need an apology and for the Basilians to take responsibility.

Questions and answers have been edited for length and clarity.