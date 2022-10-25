Q&A: Getting new hospital built early top priority for re-elected mayor Drew Dilkens

With 52.51 per cent of the vote, Drew Dilkens has secured his third term as Windsor's mayor.

His main contender, Chris Holt, conceded before the majority of the polls reported unofficial results. Holy garnered 19,177 votes, which is 38.7 per cent.

Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa spoke with Dilkens Tuesday morning on the show.

The following has been edited for length and clarity.

What do you say to the roughly 23,000 people who didn't vote for you?

I commit to be the mayor for the entire city. I don't look at the ward races and say which ward and poll did I win or lose, I look at it and say I've been elected as mayor by the majority of the residents and I have a responsibility to deliver for them no matter where they live.

In 2018 you secured 59 per cent of the overall vote and this time nearly 53 per cent. Given the lesser mandate, does that make you rethink how you'll lead the city over the next four years?

I don't think so. An election is about sharing ideas and making sure we have a conversation with the community. All of my opponents had a chance to do that, as did I, and the people, and the majority chose me and the ideas that I put forward. I know from talking to people at the doors, Walmart and Costco, I appreciate those conversations we've been able to have.

People just have to go back and look at the brochures from past elections, when I say this is what I intend on doing, it should be no surprise when I actually try and do it. I put a lot of thought into the promises that I make. You can expect that I'll work very hard on those promises.

What are your top three priorities?

"Hospital number one and that's what I think this election, by and large, was all about is making sure we get traction on our new hospital and getting it done early."

The new mega-hospital will be built on land at the southeast corner of County Road 42 and Concession Road 9. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Affordability is also an issue top of mind for Dilkens.

"What I heard loud and clear in every ward in this city was continue to hold the line on taxes, continue to make sure you're doing all that you can for people on a fixed income who can't afford the spikes."

I've also heard about safety and security and people being concerned with the mental health and addictions crisis that is playing out in the streets. I know the chances of us being successful with downtown investments will certainly be diminished or nonexistent if I can't get the safety and security piece right.

What will you do to fix the issue of affordable housing?

Just look at what we've done and the Meadowbrook project as an example. It's a $45 million project with 145 units and open in early 2023. It's the first affordable housing investment in 30 years by the City of Windsor. We'll continue to work with the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, with the province, the feds to ensure we're aligning our resources to maximize every dollar, hopefully have it matched three to one.

The Meadowbrook Housing Development will be built at 3100 Meadowbrook Lane. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Three new councillors have been elected, how will that change the dynamic around the table?

I'm really excited about who the voters have chosen to send to city hall. From my initial observations after looking at their websites and speaking to them, there's a lot of alignment of what they're saying and what I'm saying. If you don't agree entirely on an issue, there's a pathway, generally, to get to a point where everyone can be satisfied, but also moving the needle.

The last term, there were a couple members of city council who chose not to engage. I'm hopeful that every single member of city council will engage, my office is always open. I want to work with each of them to get what they want for their wards and also the residents of the City of Windsor.