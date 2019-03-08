A purrfect date: cat videos playing at Detroit theatre this weekend
"Cat Video Fest" is precisely what you think it is — and you can watch it at the DIA
Located in the world-renowned Detroit Institute of Arts, the Detroit Film Theatre is about a 15-minute drive from downtown Windsor.
It describes itself as a showcase for "the best of contemporary and classic world cinema."
This weekend, that includes five screenings of a film called Cat Video Fest.
"Every year, we take all the best cat videos from the internet ... and we put together this reel that travels around the world," explained Seattle-based director and curator Will Braden, who has booked screenings in 150 cities so far this year.
"Everywhere we go, we raise money for local shelters, local animal welfare organizations and then after the year is done, we start the whole process over again."
Braden has been in charge of Cat Video Fest since 2016, which was borne out of an earlier project called The Internet Cat Video Festival that started in 2012.
"Ever year, I watch about between 15,000 and 18,000 cat videos, between submission from our website and things that I find on the internet," Braden explained, adding that this year film runs 75 minutes and contains more than 110 videos, grouped in categories such as "action-adventure," "music" and "documentary."
"Everything from really short silly videos ... to very well produced short films [and] everything in between. If it has a cat in in, I'll watch it — and I'll consider it."
Braden said there's a simple reason behind our fascination with cat videos.
"We really like cats, but at the same time, we like to see cats get taken down a peg," he said, noting that that felines are generally seen as aloof and graceful. "If we have a cat on a stool and its licking it's paw and then it slips and falls off, we chuckle."
"If we saw a dog fall off the same stool, we'd go 'oh my gosh, is the dog okay?'"
Braden also believes that the fact that cat owners don't get the same social opportunities as dog owners is another reason behind the popularity of the genre.
"There are no cat parks, there's no Take Your Cat to Work Day," he said. "The internet became a de-facto virtual cat park."
Cat Video Fest plays Saturday, Mar. 9 and Sunday Mar. 10 at the Detroit Film Theatre in the Detroit Institute of Arts. It is also playing Sunday at the Michigan Theatre in Ann Arbor and the Historic Howell Theatre in Howell, Mich.
