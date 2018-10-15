What's the purpose of a deputy mayor?

Mayors, councillors and school board trustees are all vying for your vote on October 22. But if you live in Essex County, there's another job up for grabs — deputy mayor.

But what does the deputy mayor actually do?

Current Lakeshore deputy mayor Al Fazio calls his position an "expanded role of councillor."

On occasion, the deputy mayor may fill in if the mayor is absent and "basically have the same powers as the mayor does," Fazio said.

At times Fazio said he's acted as CEO of the town, presided over council meetings, provided leadership to fellow council members and represented the municipality during different functions.

'Serve at the pleasure of the mayor'

Tracey Bailey, who is running against Fazio for deputy mayor in Lakeshore, believes the role is to "serve at the pleasure of the mayor" in addition to working for the public.

The deputy mayor also gets a seat at Essex County Council, which Bailey said allows for a greater impact.

For Sean Gabriele, who is also running for deputy mayor, the thought of having input in all six wards is one thing that attracted him to run for this specific position.

"You have to have that balancing act with all of the wards," said Gabriele.

Do deputy mayors always vote with the mayor?

Deputy mayors are also required to vote during each motion, not just to break a tie as some mayors do in larger municipalities.

However, Fazio tries to support his mayor as much as possible. But the two sometimes have opposing votes.

"Bottom line is we get voted in by the people, for the people and we represent the people," said Fazio.

Both Gabriele and Bailey agree that the role is an "independent vote" and one where "you have your own agenda."

Hear more from Al Fazio, Tracey Bailey and Sean Garbiele on the CBC's Windsor Morning: