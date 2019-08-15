Pupatello returns to politics after 8 years

Sandra Pupatello is re-entering politics — this time at the federal level. She will be seeking the Windsor West federal Liberal nomination this week.

First elected to the Ontario legislature in 1995, Pupatello left politics in 2011 after losing to Kathleen Wynne for the leadership of the provincial Liberal party. She served as Deputy Premier, as well as a number of cabinet roles.

In June, Pupatello told CBC she wasn't "ruling out" another run.

Pupatello represented Windsor West provincially. After leaving politics, she served as the CEO of the Windsor-Essex Economic Development Corporation and on Hydro One's board of directors.

A campaign kick off is expected Friday at the Fogolar Furlan Club in Windsor.

If successful in earning the nomination from the Liberal party, Pupatello will face incumbent MP Brian Masse of the NDP and Conservative candidate Henry Lau, among others.

