Windsor council says no to free transit for federal election

Windsor city council voted down a motion that Transit Windsor rides to polling stations be free on Oct. 21, for the federal election.

Ward 9 Coun. Kieran McKenzie brought the motion forward, arguing it would remove a barrier to voting for some people.

"We have to balance the investments that we choose to make with the outcomes that we could potentially achieve by making those investments," said Mckenzie.

"In my mind, the idea of trying to promote greater democratic engagement is a worthwhile investment."

Other councillors argued the loss of a day's revenue — about $12,000 — wasn't worth the appearance of "meddling" in a federal election.

"I respect that," said McKenzie. "I don't consider it meddling in the election by any stretch of the imagination."

Similar decisions across the country have been mixed — B.C. Transit, the public transit service in Fort St. John, British Columbia, is offering free transit for voters on election day, but the same motion in Prince Albert, Sask. didn't pass council's approval. The city of Edmonton, Alta is set to make a decision on the same idea this week.

In Amherstburg, free shuttle services will be provided to voters through Amherstburg Community Services, which will provide door-to-door round-trips to polling stations in town on election day. That shuttle has to be booked in advance.