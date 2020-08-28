Windsor's public school board changes back-to-school date

Primary and secondary students with the Greater Essex County District School Board will now head back to school on Sept. 10 and slowly return over five days.

In a press release Thursday, the school board said it worked with Ontario's Ministry of Education to allow for two days of reorganization on Sept. 8 and 9.

The additional days, according to the board's superintendent of education Jeff Hillman, will allow for extra time to sort out teacher and student schedules and ensure that the appropriate safety protocols are in place.

"That will allow us to complete the process of reassigning staff and restructuring or recreating student timetables to make sure that those are in place," he said. "It is just an addition of two days but we think it'll be significant in terms of making sure we've got a strong, safe and ready plan for our students."

The elementary schedule posted by the board includes the following dates:

Sept. 10: Grades 1 to 8 in group 1 only.

Sept. 11: Grades 1 to 8 in group 2 only.

Sept. 14: Junior Kindergarten to grade 8 in group 1 only.

Sept. 15: Junior Kindergarten to grade 8 in group 2 only.

Sept. 16: All students return.

According to the board, the groups will be created alphabetically and schools will notify families as to which group their child has been assigned.

The secondary school schedule includes the following dates:

Sept. 10: Grade 9 in cohort A.

Sept. 11: Grade 9 in cohort B.

Sept. 14: Cohort A for grades 9 and 10 only, grades 11 and 12 online

Sept. 15: Cohort B for grades 9 and 10 only, grades 11 and 12 online

Sept. 16: Grades 9 to 12 in cohort A.

Sept. 17: Grades 9 to 12 in cohort A.

Sept. 18: Grades 9 to 12 in cohort B.

Starting Sept. 16, all students in Grades 9 to 12 will follow their regular class schedule based on whether they are in cohort A or B.

Even the students enrolled in the public school board's virtual classes will begin on Sept. 10. (Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press)

Students in the secondary STEPS (Skills to Enhance Personal Success) classes will begin Sept. 14.

Students in the secondary MAPS (My Achievement Pathway to Success) program will start on Sept. 14 or 15 depending on whether they are in cohort A or B and will then attend classes daily on Sept. 16.

Students in Kindergarten to Grade 12 taking virtual classes have the following schedule:

Sept. 10: Student orientation for group 1 only.

Sept. 11: Student orientation for group 2 only.

Sept. 14: Junior kindergarten to grade 12, group 1 only.

Sept. 15: Junior kindergarten to grade 12, group 2 only.

Sept. 16: All students return.

Transit Windsor expands bus schedule for students

In an effort to support the region's students as they head back to school, Transit Windsor released a statement Friday saying Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has ordered increased service starting Sept. 8.

Transit Windsor increases hours and routes to support students heading back to school in September. (Vince Robinet/CBC)

Buses will begin operating on an enhanced Saturday schedule and offer extra routes for secondary schools, including Herman, Holy Names, Massey, Riverside, St. Joseph's and Brennan.

The Saturday service will start at 5:30 a.m. and end at 12:30 a.m.

Mandatory mask wearing and rear boarding are still in effect. Fares continue to be waived.

On Aug. 12, Ontario committed more than $6.3 million in Phase 1 funding for Transit Windsor to support continued operating costs associated with COVID-19.