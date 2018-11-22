The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) is renting out empty classrooms to offset potential funding cuts promised by the Progressive Conservative government.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Parkview and Eastwood public schools in Windsor will be combined and replaced with a new structure on the current Parkview school property.

The $13 million needed to fund the combined building has already been secured by the board. But with the possibility of funding cuts hanging over the education sector, there may not be money available for new schools in the near future.

Todd Awender, of the GECDSB, says conversations between the public board and the provincial government are currently underway. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

The GECDSB is currently looking at bringing another school to the Forest Glade area for K-8 students. The funding for that was denied in 2017 and the public board was asked to apply again this year.

But in September, Finance Minister Vic Fedeli said the previous Liberal government had left a deficit nearly $8 billion larger than it reported in its last budget in the spring of this year.

Premier Doug Ford has repeatedly promised to return Ontario to financial balance, which has left some in the education field to wonder how that will play out as the government assembles its provincial budget.

"There's always going to be consultation throughout ... But with a different government, they might have a little bit of a different philosophy" said superintendent of accommodation Todd Awender, adding budget cuts are potentially on the horizon for the GECDSB.

Renting empty classrooms

During a "community planning and partnerships" meeting Wednesday, Awender said he promises to keep fighting for more funding, adding he expects to hear from the Ministry of Education about the board's funding strategy moving forward in January.

But while the board waits for news from the Ministry of Education to arrive, the GECDSB is looking to expand a funding strategy already in place at some schools in Windsor-Essex.

For Cathy Lynd, superintendent of business and treasurer for the public board, empty classrooms are not cost-effective and can be rented out to community organizations for long-term partnerships.

Cathy Lynd, superintendent of business and treasurer for the GECDSB, says allowing community groups to use empty classroom space is beneficial for everyone. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"If there's two classrooms, maybe you need them as one, big classroom. You need some sort of accessibility, washrooms, stuff like that," said Lynd.

The GECDSB has put criteria in place for eligible partners. For example, they must be organizations which "provide services and programs for children, their families and the broader community." Additionally, partners must protect the health and safety of students.

Tutoring services are ineligible to occupy the spaces and partners must be willing to develop a formal agreement reflecting a cost recovery model.