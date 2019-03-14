Public health nurses vote to end 2-month strike

After two months on strike, public health nurses have voted to head back to work.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit and the Ontario Nurses Association began talks again Tuesday, after a "final offer" was rejected the first week of April.

The main point of contention between the ONA and the health unit was wage negotiations.

About 86 nurses have been off the job since March 8, and working without a contract since March of last year. The strike cancelled a number of public health services, including school immunization clinics.

"At this time, we expect that all of our public health nurses will return to work on Friday, May 10, pending ratification by our Board of Health," said health unit CEO Theresa Marentette in a statement.

