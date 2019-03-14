Public health nurses vote to end 2-month strike
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit and the Ontario Nurses Association began talks again Tuesday, after a 'final offer' was rejected the first week of April.
The health unit board also needs to ratify the mediated agreement
After two months on strike, public health nurses have voted to head back to work.
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit and the Ontario Nurses Association began talks again Tuesday, after a "final offer" was rejected the first week of April.
The main point of contention between the ONA and the health unit was wage negotiations.
About 86 nurses have been off the job since March 8, and working without a contract since March of last year. The strike cancelled a number of public health services, including school immunization clinics.
"At this time, we expect that all of our public health nurses will return to work on Friday, May 10, pending ratification by our Board of Health," said health unit CEO Theresa Marentette in a statement.
More to come.
Clarifications
- An earlier version of this story indicated that the ongoing WECHU nurses strike had come to an end. However, the health unit board also needs to ratify the mediated contract before the strike officially ends.May 08, 2019 3:05 PM ET
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.