Support at rainy rally 'overwhelming' for nurses association

Wearing rain ponchos and toques and waving rally flags, public health nurses and their supporters chanted 'solidarity' in the rain Friday at a rally outside the health unit in Windsor.

"We're going into our sixth week but we are strong because of all of you," said public health nurses bargaining unit president Barb Deter to the crowd. "You have given us the strength to keep fighting this battle."

Deter was thrilled with the rally turnout, which included union members from outside of Windsor.

"I'm overwhelmed by the support," said Deter, who represents the nurses at the bargaining table for the Ontario Nurses Association. "I have no words."

Deter described the last offer from the health unit as "not a good offer." It was presented as a "final offer" which forces the union to vote.

Friday marks the start of the sixth week since the public health nurses have been off the job. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"With the vote that we got, our members are 100 per cent behind the negotiating team," said Deter, adding that the offer "really hasn't changed" since the process began last year.

"It was more of a slap in the face than anything."

They’re gathered outside of the health unit now making as much noise as possible. <a href="https://t.co/Ra6QdaMoCT">pic.twitter.com/Ra6QdaMoCT</a> —@StaceyJReports

According to Deter, if there was a measles outbreak in Windsor-Essex right now, it would have to be handled by just eight nurses — the management team at WECHU who are still on the job. That worried her.

"We care about the community. We want them to stay safe and healthy and well," said Deter. "That's not happening right now."