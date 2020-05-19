Got junk? Public waste drop-off reopens in Windsor-Essex

The Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority has reopened its drop-off centres for waste in Windsor-Essex.

All sites are staffed by "essential service" workers, said the waste authority, and strict COVID-19 protocols will be followed for the safety of those workers.

Only residents who require service beyond their curbside collection should go to the sites as excessive traffic and long wait times are expected.

The waste authority said if there's too much traffic, they'll have to shut down the sites early.

Only debit and credit will be available at the sites and anyone with cash will be turned away.

Windsor

The public drop-off in Windsor is located at 3560 North Service Road East, and reopens to the public Tuesday, May 19. The public drop-off will resume normal operations and acceptance of waste such as couches, construction material, or electronics. While residents can drop items off at the Household Chemical Drop-Off on site, the Reuse Centre will remain closed until further notice.

Bagged Garden Gold Compost will also be on sale.

Hours of operation are Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kingsville

In Kingsville, the location for drop-off is Transfer Station #2 at 2021 Albuna Townline. That site will also reopen Tuesday, May 19.

Hours of operation are Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Landfill

The Essex-Windsor Regional Landfill at 7700 County Road 18 in Essex continues operations as normal.

More information can be found at the Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority website: http://www.ewswa.org/disposal/