West Gate Public School sees another COVID-19 case
Windsor's West Gate Public School reported its second case of COVID-19 Wednesday, according to the public board's website.
As of Thursday, the board has seen 16 total cases
The school reported its first case on Nov. 13. The Greater Essex County District School Board's website does not say that the school is closed at this time.
Other schools with two or more cases include Riverside Secondary School with two cases reported on Nov. 13 and Bellewood Public School with two cases reported on Nov. 9.
Frank W. Begley Public School is in a COVID-19 outbreak after three staff members tested positive this week.
It remains closed for the next 14 days, health officials said.
In total, the board has reported 16 confirmed cases as of Thursday.
