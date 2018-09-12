Board buys land near LaSalle's Vollmer Complex for Prince Andrew Public School
Province has approved more than $9 million for the project
Land has been bought for the replacement of a LaSalle elementary school.
The Greater Essex County District School Board has finalized the purchase of a 2.5 hectare property on the east side of Judy Recker Crescent, near the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex.
The new Prince Andrew Public School will be accessed from a new street to be built off Laurier Parkway.
This parcel is 2 km southwest of the current school building.
"This is an outstanding location for us," said director of education, Erin Kelly, in a statement. "It's centrally located in the school's catchment area and it's close to the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex and Sandwich Secondary School."
Ontario's Ministry of Education has approved more than $9 million for the new building, which will accommodate 423 students.
