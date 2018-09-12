Board buys land near LaSalle's Vollmer Complex for Prince Andrew Public School

Land has been bought for the replacement of a LaSalle elementary school.

The Greater Essex County District School Board has finalized the purchase of a 2.5 hectare property on the east side of Judy Recker Crescent, near the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex.

The new Prince Andrew Public School will be accessed from a new street to be built off Laurier Parkway.

This parcel is 2 km southwest of the current school building.

The board released this photo of where the new school will be built. (Greater Essex County District School Board)

"This is an outstanding location for us," said director of education, Erin Kelly, in a statement. "It's centrally located in the school's catchment area and it's close to the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex and Sandwich Secondary School."

Ontario's Ministry of Education has approved more than $9 million for the new building, which will accommodate 423 students.

More from CBC Windsor: