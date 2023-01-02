Should Windsor council make public appointments in private? An investigator will weigh in

Windsor city council's decision to appoint members of the public to boards, agencies and committees during a private meeting will be the subject of an external investigation.

On Wednesday, Adam Vasey filed a request for a closed meeting investigation at city hall. He describes some recent appointments as controversial and questionable, including council's selection for the police board, making it an all-white governing body.

Critics have said oversight boards should be reflective of the community, especially in policing. That's because stats show some are negatively and disproportionately over policed, including those in the Black and Indigenous communities.

Since council deliberates and votes on these appointments in private, Vasey said investigating why it happens behind closed doors is "important for accountability and transparency."

"Maybe this could be the impetus for our elected officials for us to look at this to say this isn't right. This is actually causing more causing more disengagement in our community, it's actually leading to mistrust, more cynicism, lack of engagement in the political process," said Vasey.

Adam Vasey has filed a requested for a closed door meeting investigator to look at how council appoints people to boards behind closed doors. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Appointments in private a 'long-standing' Windsor practice

Windsor's decision to appoint citizens to boards in private has been a "long-standing practice. We're talking decades here," said city clerk Steve Vlachodimos.

In 2011, he said, KPMG Canada conducted a governance review and found this to be an acceptable practice.

Vlachodimos said council holds these discussions in private because there's personal information contained in resumes and applications.

"There's really no secret here."​​​​​​ - Gary McNamara, Tecumseh's mayor

The Municipal Act gives councils a number of permissible reasons to meet in private. One exemption includes instances where "personal matters about an identifiable individual, including municipal or local board employees."

Other communities choose to appoint people to boards in public. London has been doing it that way for the last 15 years.

Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara says appointing residents to committees should be done in an open and transparent way. (Jason Viau/CBC)

In Tecumseh, they've also been debating people who have applied to serve on boards and their credentials out in the open. Mayor Gary McNamara said it's been that way for at least 10 to 15 years.

"There's really no secret here," said McNamara. "To me those should be done in public and deliberated because, again, you're delivering a lot of committee work that's done in the public eye. The public should have an opportunity to see who populates those committees prior to them being set."

Since there's no law or provincial rule that requires councils to hold committee and board discussions in private, Windsor could do it if the majority of council agreed.

"Every municipality has different practices," said Vlachodimos. "It's hard to compare municipality to municipality. You got to look at it at its totality in terms of the number and the complexity of the [committees] as well."

Steve Vlachodimos is the city clerk and senior manager of council services for the City of Windsor. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Ultimately, Vasey wants more clarity on whether or not making public appointments to committees and boards in private is the best route. And if it is, he said he would want the public to better understand the rationale behind that decision.

The city's clerks office forwards the request for an investigation to Aird & Berlis LLP, a law firm in Toronto. Legal professionals will then review all the material discussed in-camera and possibly interview city staff and members of council.

Once that's complete, a report will be made to city council in a public setting.

If they find the meeting shouldn't have been held in private, Vlachodimos said, this process is "a good educational tool" that gives council the opportunity to make changes to the city's bylaws.