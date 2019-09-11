Windsor PSW charged with alleged theft from client

A personal support worker has been charged with theft related to her job.

Monica Rankin, from Windsor, was arrested by Windsor police Sept. 4 after investigators determined she may be connected to cash stolen from an elderly female.

Rankin has been charged with theft under $5,000.

According to police, further alleged victims may exist due to Rankin's employment. Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crimestoppers.

