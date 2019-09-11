Skip to Main Content
Windsor PSW charged with alleged theft from client
Windsor

Windsor PSW charged with alleged theft from client

A personal support worker has been charged with theft related to her job.

Monica Rankin has been charged with theft under $5,000

CBC News ·
A personal support worker has been charged with theft related to her job. (Tom Addison/CBC)

A personal support worker has been charged with theft related to her job.

Monica Rankin, from Windsor, was arrested by Windsor police Sept. 4 after investigators determined she may be connected to cash stolen from an elderly female. 

Rankin has been charged with theft under $5,000. 

According to police, further alleged victims may exist due to Rankin's employment. Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crimestoppers.

More from CBC Windsor:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|