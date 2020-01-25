Province-mandated $28M asset plan on the docket at Windsor 2020 budget talks

Windsor city councillors are set to begin debating the municipality's 2020-21 budget Monday.

Among the budget's core components is a provincially mandated asset management plan that would cost the city roughly $28 million over the course of six years, and increase municipal taxes by approximately 1.2 per cent.

The new asset plan will allow the city to set aside and invest funds in order to ensure the city is able to fix roads, bridges, sewers, parks and playgrounds in advance, rather than city assets that require maintenance.

Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante explained the $28 million cost would be divided over six years, with council required to approve roughly $4 million each year over that period.

Windsor Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante says the $28 million plan would cost roughly $4 million every year for six years. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

"Every asset has a lifecycle … a period of time in which it exists, and then it gets to a place where it's deteriorating or completely deteriorated," said Costante.

"So the idea is to understand that lifecycle and understand when to make strategic investment in the asset, so that we're not paying a lot of money down the road trying to fix things or replace things all the time."

Ward 9 Coun. Kieran McKenzie described the asset plan as a top priority, adding he views the roughly 1.2 per cent tax increase that would accompany the plan as "the new zero."

"We have a nearly $1 billion infrastructure deficit that was identified through the asset management plan report that critically needs to be addressed," he said.

Windsor Ward 9 Coun. Kieran McKenzie says investment is necessary to fix Windsor's infrastructure. (Jason Viau/CBC)

"We need to essentially take care of the things that we own, and that means investment."

McKenzie added that the city has already accepted in principle the new plan.

"Now it's going to be up to us as a council to decide the way in which we want to proceed, in terms of addressing the issues that have been identified," he said. "Personally speaking for myself alone, I support the plan as it is presented by our administration."

Property tax increases

In addition to the municipal tax increase represented by the asset management plan, Windsor 2020 budget also includes a 1.2 per cent increase to run city departments, as well as another 1.2 increase to fund agencies, boards and committees that were affected by provincial cuts.

If implemented, Windsor's 2020-21 budget will lead to a 3.6 per cent tax hike for residents. (CBC News)

"There's no doubt that there's challenges that we're facing from a budgetary perspective," said McKenzie. "I just think that … we're all in the same boat, whether you're a service provider, whether it's the municipality. There's scarce resources and tremendous need."

Should council approve the city's budget, Windsor households will pay on average $100 more per year on taxes.