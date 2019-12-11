Dog parks, basketball courts, picnic areas among outdoor amenities reopening today

Dog parks, basketball courts, picnic sites and other outdoor amenities are expected to reopen in the City of Windsor as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Previous restrictions imposed by the province to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 were lifted as part of the Ontario Premier Doug Ford's first stage of reopening.

The city has posted the following list of what's open and closed:

Playgrounds - closed.

Basketball courts - opening today.

Off-leash dog parks - opening today.

Beaches - closed.

Skateboard parks - opening today.

Off-road cycling trails - closed as construction work continues.

Picnic areas - opening today.

All park benches and tables throughout parks - opening today.

Outdoor community gardens - open.

Park shelters - opening today.

Outdoor exercise equipment - closed.

Outdoor pools - closed.

Splash pads - closed.

Sport stadiums and permit-based sports fields - closed.

Non-permit-based sports fields - open.

The small dog park at Malden Park will remain closed, however, due to ground repairs. That's expected to take between four and six weeks.

The City of Windsor is reminding people to practice social distancing, keep gatherings to five people or fewer, wash hands frequently and carry hand sanitizer.