Province boosts funding for Windsor companies set on automation

Ontario's Minister of Economic Development visited Windsor Monday, announcing provincial funding going toward three local businesses that have made their own initial investments in automation to help expand their businesses.

"All of these announcements are examples of the power of public-private partnerships, that's the key behind these," Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, said to the media at Medicap Laboratories in Windsor Monday.

"We're really thrilled that our investments from the province of Ontario have leveraged much bigger investments from the private sector."

Medicap Laboratories, which employs about 30 people, was one of three local businesses to receive funding through Ontario's Regional Development Program.

The nutritional supplement company made its own investment of $38 million toward new equipment that will increase production capacity and add 50 new jobs to their workforce over the next two to three years.

The province is kicking in $926,640 through its fund to this project.

"Right now we have an active production facility but we're adding new machines and new automation, we're planning to increase our production capacity by 200 per cent," said Rahul Rajpura, manager of business operations at Medicap.

Two other companies received a financial boost — nutritional supplement creator Canadian Premier Supplements and food manufacturer Cedar Valley Selections.

Canadian Premier Supplements has invested $5 million toward advanced automation and increasing packaging. The government announced Monday their add of $770,332 toward this work. The company said the investments will help them enter new markets and add about 20 new jobs.

Cedar Valley Selections, known for salad dressings, is expanding to create non-GMO Pita Chips. The company is spending around $1 million to scale up and automate production at their Oldcastle facility. The government is funding $162,134 toward this expansion, set to create eight new jobs.

"The fact that they're really moving from manual to advanced manufacturing, that was a real tipping point for these companies," Fedeli said for why these Windsor companies were able to secure funding for their investments.

"When you look here and you see a lot of the packaging, it's done somewhat more manually, and they're going to be bringing in advanced manufacturing equipment but hiring 50 people as well, so that was an important one."

Fedeli's announcement Monday comes as the Ford government is preparing for a provincial election year, and planning for the province's future post-pandemic.

Later in the day, the minister said he would be touring auto parts makers in the region.