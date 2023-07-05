Province approves Chatham-Kent project that will turn landfill methane into renewable natural gas

A new pipeline is set to be built in the Blenheim area to support turning landfill methane into renewable natural gas.

Enbridge Gas says it's a first for them, having a renewable natural gas (RNG) project go through the Ontario Energy Board regulatory process — and receive approval.

The company calls the Waste Connections of Canada Ridge Landfill RNG project a "major milestone" on what it refers to as its "path to net zero" emissions.

"Leveraging the existing gas system to deliver increasing levels of green fuel content, including renewable natural gas, is just one example of the steps we're taking to support the transition to a low-carbon future," said Jim Redford, with Enbridge Gas.

A map showing where the project will be near the town of Blenheim, in Chatham-Kent. (Enbridge Gas)

Pending some "required permits," a new RNG facility will be built at the Ridge Landfill site near Blenheim.

"This innovative project is excellent for both Chatham-Kent and our future generations, who rely on the sustainable choices we make today," said Darrin Canniff, mayor of Chatham-Kent.

Work on the pipeline, and its related facilities, could begin this month — with the project fully operational by the end of 2024 — according to a statement by the company.

The project was first announced by Waste Connections of Canada in April 2022. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

"It's projects like this that make Ontario a leader in Canada for reducing greenhouse gas emissions," said David Piccini, Ontario's minister of the environment, conservation and parks.

Enbridge says the pipeline and conversion method will eventually offset 110,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions each year — something it compares to taking 24,000 passenger vehicles off the road.