Protesters call for a full election of Caldwell First Nation's band council

A group of Caldwell First Nation band members held a protest outside of the band office Monday night calling for a full election of council.

Five people, including the unseated chief of the First Nation Mary Duckworth, stood outside of the building holding signs that read "colonized council" and '"full election."

"We're asking for a full election," said Duckworth, who was elected earlier this year, was put on a leave of absence by council and was later locked out of the band office when she decided to return.

"We're asking for transparency and accountability."

There was supposed to be a band council meeting held at the office at the same time as the protest, but the office lights were off and there appeared to be no one inside.

CBC News obtained an email that had been sent out to band members, letting them know that Monday's scheduled meeting would proceed as a private meeting because the general membership meeting earlier in the month had "resulted in legal issues," which needed to be discussed in-camera.

Conflict at general membership meeting

According to the group, the protest was in response to what happened at the general membership meeting on Nov. 17. Band member Miranda Thibeault said she put forth a motion asking for a full election of council, which was put to a vote.

However, she said council ended the meeting before the motion could hit the floor.

WATCH: A protest tonight outside the Caldwell First Nation band office. Unseated Chief Mary Duckworth and fellow band members are calling for a full council election and greater transparency. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/zYdAWLZYZe">pic.twitter.com/zYdAWLZYZe</a> —@KatGeorgieva

"We have 362 members, and at the general membership meeting, at least 122 verified people voted in favour of the motion that I put forward, which tells me, that they're not happy either," said Thibeault.

'A lot of turmoil'

The protestors also called on council to listen to the membership and provide programs and health services to its members.

Retired chief of Caldwell First Nation Larry Johnson says he's concerned about the way things are being run. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"Come out and start delivering services to our seniors and our babies and our children," said Duckworth. "This is no laughing matter."

She said the entire situation has caused "a lot of turmoil" in the community.

According to the Caldwell First Nation website, the position of chief is vacant, and a byelection for that position has been scheduled for Feb. 16, 2019.

CBC News reached out to multiple members of the band council as well the director of operations for comment, but hasn't received a response.