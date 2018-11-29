Protesters blockading Tecumseh post office

Canada Post is reporting "illegal obstruction" at the Tecumseh post office.

Through Twitter, Canada Post said it will "continue to take appropriate action" to address the illegal activity.

We can confirm individuals are illegally obstructing the movement of mail and parcels at our depot at 11910 Tecumseh Rd. E. in Windsor, Ontario. We’ll continue to take appropriate action to address illegal activity impacting the collection and delivery of mail and parcels. —@canadapostcorp

Graham Cooper, on the board of directors for Windsor and District Labour Council, says the back to work legislation is a violation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

"As a result there was a spontaneous move to show support for the CUPW workers," said Cooper, speaking to CBC Windsor as he was heading to the Tecumseh post office. "That resulted in an attempt to block Canada Post vehicles from leaving the Tecumseh post office."

The legislation mandating postal employees back to work passed Monday.

"My understand is there's been anywhere from 10-15 people blockading the driveway," said Cooper, describing it as an all-day action.

While Cooper says it's primarily union members blockading, there are are 'friends and family' also on site.

Postal workers were legislated back to work Nov. 26, 2018. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

CUPW members are prohibited by law from participating in the obstruction. According to Cooper, no Canada Post vehicles had been able to leave all day.

"No mail is going in to the facility for processing or out for delivery," confirmed Canada Post. They say the disturbance began around 9:30 a.m.

"We feel it's necessary for us to express our displeasure in the most visible way possible," said Cooper. "We're not prepared to just stand by and say nothing."

On Wednesday, Canada Post also reported illegal obstruction of the movement of mail and parcels at their Hamilton Mail Processing Plant in Stoney Creek, Ont.