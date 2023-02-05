Protesters mark 1-year anniversary of Ambassador Bridge blockade

Some 30 protesters gathered in Windsor, Ont., to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the blockade that closed the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., for six days in 2022.

The protesters arrived at the Mikhail Centre at the intersection of Walker Road and Provincial Road in cars and trucks that displayed flags insulting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Canadian and American flags as well as anti-government stickers on cars and trucks were also on site.

Those gathered in front of the closed SilverCity Windsor Cinemas honked their horns, screaming anti-government and anti-COVID-19 mandate chants and claiming CBC News is brainwashing Canadians.

Some drivers passing by also honked their horns in support of the protesters at the plaza.

The Ambassador Bridge — the country's busiest trade corridor to the U.S. — was blocked starting on Feb. 7 and it reopened on Feb. 13 after a judge granted an injunction to end the blockade.

The federal government used the Emergencies Act to declare a public order emergency on Feb. 14.

Property owner gets police involved

CBC News attempted to directly speak with some of those at the Sunday gathering by protesters, but they declined, claiming CBC News would twist their words into a message they did not wish to convey.

Joe Mikhail of Mikhail Holdings is the owner of the property. He said he reached out to Windsor police to get the protesters to move off the lot, arguing they were trespassing.

"It's an unlawful assembly on a private lot," he said.

Mikhail said police did move the protesters away from the theatre, but they relocated to a different spot on the property. Mikhail likened the process to "chasing rats."

Canadian and American flags were among those seen when protesters marked the Ambassador Bridge blockade's anniversary by gathering at the Mikhail Centre. (Mike Evans/CBC)

In a statement to CBC News, Windsor police said they are monitoring the situation and will act as needed.

"We respect people's right to peaceful protest and are working to ensure they can exercise their civil rights in a way that is lawful and safe," part of the statement said. "We have reminded protesters that they must obey all laws, including the Keeping Ontario Open for Business Act and the Trespass to Property Act."

A few dozen vehicles were also seen on Highway 401 between Tilbury and Chatham heading toward Windsor, with Ontario Provincial Police vehicles at the end of the procession.

The OPP declined to comment when asked by CBC News.