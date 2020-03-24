Windsor property taxes may be deferred 90 days, says mayor

As businesses, schools, and any non-essential services close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Windsor is looking to help residents and business in any way it can.

Speaking to CBC Radio's Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said council will vote during a special meeting Tuesday evening on whether to defer property tax payments for at least 90 days.

"I expect it will pass without much difficulty at all," said Dilkens, adding it's a way to keep more money in people's pockets as we get through the pandemic.

The deferral would apply to both residential and business property owners. For those owing taxes now, it would push the payment date to June 30.

According to a statement from city officials, this would be "opt-in for those who are facing cash-flow challenges at this time, understanding that more than 80 per cent of residential ratepayers are on some kind of monthly direct-withdrawal program to make their property tax payments."

The city also said this would "not cancel payments owing, but rather push it out to at least July without penalty or interest charges owing."

The Town of Lakeshore is also moving to provide financial relief to residents. For payments due March 31 through to and including April 30, 2020 penalty and interest will be waived.

"While financial relief may be necessary for some of our residents, property owners are encouraged to maintain their regular tax, water and wastewater payments to support municipalities in providing these essential services," the town said in a statement.

Windsor cannabis stores

Also part of Tuesday evening's council meeting will be the appointment of an acting mayor for the month of April.

Council will also vote on an application for a cannabis retail store at 650 Division Road Unit 402. A report to council on that location is "forthcoming" according to a media release.

According to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) website, two cannabis store applications for Windsor are being reviewed by the AGCO.

Another three Windsor locations are under public notice, meaning written submissions from residents of the city are being accepted for those locations.

More from CBC Windsor: