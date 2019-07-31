Another arrest from Project Oz drug trafficking investigation

Windsor police have located and arrested a wanted man in connection to a multi-city investigation into drug trafficking.

Called 'Project Oz,' Windsor police worked with Toronto police to raid a residence and vehicle on Crawford Avenue on June 27.

One person was arrested during the course of the investigation, with another person from Windsor wanted on drug and firearm charges.

Around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, police located and arrested the man in the 5500 block of Rhodes Drive.

During Project Oz, investigators seized cocaine, meth, fentanyl and nearly 2,000 narcotic pills.