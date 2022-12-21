Project Christmas delivers gifts, joy to Windsor-Essex families in need

For Vicci Gauthier and her 10 children, the "Christmas spirit isn't the same" this year.

Her partner, Richard, died a few months ago from cancer.

After hearing about the family's situation, Project Christmas decided to step in. On Tuesday, the duo behind the community initiative, Christina Delmedico and Kyle Haig, dropped off gifts for Gauthier and her five children who live at home.

"This means a lot — it's going to help give them a Christmas," Gauthier said.

"It means the world ... dad always gave them a big Christmas so this will help to make them feel like dad is still here giving them a Christmas."

The family is now one of 120 that Delmedico and Haig have helped since they started Project Christmas five years ago. This year alone, Project Christmas is delivering gifts to 20 families in Windsor-Essex.

Eleven of the families are also being sponsored through Windsor Family Homes and nine others were nominated through the community.

"We've had a lot of families this year where some of the kids have gone through trauma for different reasons and that's why we do this is for the kids and you know hearing their stories of what they go through just absolutely breaks our heart," Delmedico said.

She added that the wish lists they get from kids often include basic necessities such as boots, winter coats and bed sheets. She said many don't ask for toys, and that's where they come in.

All of the gifts are donated by community members or businesses.

"I think you just get to a certain point in your life where Christmas evolves into something different," Haig said.

"We have everything we need, anything we pretty much want ... it means a lot for both of us to be able to give back. It redefines Christmas for us both."

This year of Project Christmas is even more meaningful for Delmedico, who said recent health issues have led her to realize what's really important in her life — helping others being one.

"Something that my parents have always instilled in me is how important giving is and so I was taught that from a very young age," she said.

"That's what I realize makes me happiest."

Fifteen-year-old Mills Brooks is one of the children Delmedico and Haig delivered gifts to on Tuesday.

He gave Delmedico a hug and said it "felt amazing" watching the gifts arrive.

"They were really nice people to do that," he said.