Comerica Park worker gets probation for spitting on pizza

A food service worker at the Detroit Tigers' stadium, who was fired after video surfaced showing him spitting on a pizza, has been sentenced to 18 months of probation.

The 21-year-old man was also ordered Thursday to take an anger management class and not to work around food while he serves his probation. He earlier pleaded guilty to one felony count and one misdemeanor count of food law violations.

He didn't comment during Thursday's hearing, but his lawyer, Carla Marable, said his client was "very remorseful."

Officials determined that video posted on Instagram was recorded Sept. 21 during the Tigers' game against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park. The pizza was apparently intended for a customer. Tests later showed the food service worker didn't have communicable diseases.

