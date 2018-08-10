Skip to Main Content
Prisoners' Justice Day marked in Sandwich Towne
Aug. 10 is Prisoners' Justice Day. Across the country, people gathered in solidarity with inmates and commemorate those who have died in correctional facilities.

Melanie Garant is a member of the Prison Justice Network Windsor-Essex and a Gladue Writer with Aboriginal Legal Services. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

In Windsor, the day was marked in a ceremony outside Mackenzie Hall.

About 25 people gathered outside Mackenzie Hall in Sandwich Towne for the event. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)
Shirts made by prisoners were on display. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)
A drum group called The Four Directions Singers performed after a smudging ceremony. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Afternoon Drive reporter Jonathan Pinto visited the event and spoke to organizer Melanie Grant. 

August 10th is Prisoners' Justice Day. Across the country, people are gathering to stand in solidarity with incarcerated people and commemorate people who have died in prison. In Windsor, an event took place just outside Mackenzie Hall. Afternoon Drive's Jonathan Pinto met up with organizer Melanie Garant. 5:17

Jonathan Pinto is a reporter/editor at CBC Windsor, primarily assigned to Afternoon Drive, CBC Radio's regional afternoon show for southwestern Ontario. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

