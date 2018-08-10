Audio
Prisoners' Justice Day marked in Sandwich Towne
Aug. 10 is Prisoners' Justice Day. Across the country, people gathered in solidarity with inmates and commemorate those who have died in correctional facilities.
The national day is observed inside and out of correctional facilities
In Windsor, the day was marked in a ceremony outside Mackenzie Hall.
Afternoon Drive reporter Jonathan Pinto visited the event and spoke to organizer Melanie Grant.
