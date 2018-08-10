Prisoners' Justice Day marked in Sandwich Towne

Aug. 10 is Prisoners' Justice Day. Across the country, people gathered in solidarity with inmates and to commemorate those who have died in correctional facilities.

In Windsor, the day was marked in a ceremony outside Mackenzie Hall.

About 25 people gathered outside Mackenzie Hall in Sandwich Towne for the event. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Shirts made by prisoners were on display. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

A drum group called The Four Directions Singers performed after a smudging ceremony. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Afternoon Drive reporter Jonathan Pinto visited the event and spoke to organizer Melanie Grant.

Tap on the player to hear their conversation.