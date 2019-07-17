What's in a name? Public school board wants your help on naming 2 relocating schools

The public school board is looking for survey responses to help name two relocating schools.

Prince Andrew Public School is moving to a new location in LaSalle, but it has a long history in the town.

The existing building was built in 1961 but it's overcrowded already and LaSalle is expecting new neighbourhoods to pop up in the area. A $9-million building is going up by the Vollmer Complex.

Trustee Ron LeClair said they haven't ruled out calling the new building Prince Andrew as well, but they're also considering something that reflects the history of LaSalle.

"It's been traditional to find some kind of historic name or location," said LeClair. "We're open to recommendations for any names specific to the region."

LaSalle was only incorporated as a town in 1991, but LeClair said its history goes back to 1924.

The work on the first stage of the reconstruction and construction of the playing card building is already underway for the new site of Giles Campus French Immersion school. (GECDSB)

"Windsor and LaSalle are the oldest french settlements in southwestern Ontario," said LeClair. "In 1749, 28 ribbon farms were granted to individuals in the area. One of the first land grant owners was a fellow by the name of Louis Gervais."

LeClair said the area has a strong voyageur and fur trading background as well.

"Those are just a few examples people might want to consider as well," said LeClair.

The new school may offer french immersion curriculum, which LeClair said is necessary because existing programs are at capacity.

A naming survey is also open for the Giles Campus French Immersion Public School, which is moving from its Parent and Giles Avenue location to Mercer Street, in the old International Playing Card Company factory.