Justin Trudeau visiting Windsor for Liberal party fundraiser

The prime minister is paying southwestern Ontario another visit, this time for a Liberal party fundraiser in Windsor.

Justin Trudeau will be having dinner with guests, who can each get a ticket for $1,000. For a discount, they can get a pair of tickets for $1,500. Youth under 25 can get in with $250.

However, those registered to lobby the prime minister's office are not allowed in.

The event is advertised as one to show support for the party and their hopes to elect more Liberal MPs from Ontario for 2019.

All people in attendance will have their names, city and province of origin publicized in a report within 45 days of the evening.

The evening with the prime minister is taking place at the Art Gallery of Windsor on Riverside Drive West, starting at 7 p.m.