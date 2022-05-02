PM, Ontario premier in Windsor, Ont., today for 'significant' Stellantis announcement
Announcement expected at 1 p.m. ET
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are visiting Windsor, Ont., with Stellantis North America COO Mark Stewart also among those expected to be present, on Monday for a "significant" announcement, according to a spokesperson for the premier's office.
Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne and Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli are also set to be at the 1 p.m. ET event.
In March, politicians and Stellantis officials announced a $4.9-billion joint-venture electric vehicle (EV) battery plant for the southwestern Ontario region.
Stellantis and South Korean battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution have paired for the project, set to be operational in 2024.
