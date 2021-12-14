Furious parents say priest stole 'the magic' of Christmas responding to question about Santa

Editor's note: Santa could not be reached for comment but sources say he is busy getting toys ready for Christmas. The story below is not for little ones — or believers of any age.

Is Santa Claus real?

Well, according to a priest who spoke with a Grade 5 class in Chatham, Ont., the answer is no.

One parent, Martin Packham, said the priest was speaking with a class at École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Marie via Zoom last Wednesday when a student asked why Santa Claus comes on Jesus' birthday.

Packham said the priest, Father Terry Runstedler of the Parish of Immaculate Conception in Chatham, responded by asking the students which grade they were in.

Upon hearing that the students were in Grade 5, the priest then claimed that the students understood that Santa wasn't real and he went on to talk about St. Nicholas, according to Packham.

"For us, it's just, very upsetting because this man whom we've never met, who's never met our children before came in to an entire classroom of children and decided to steal the magic," said Packham, whose son, Bently, is in the class.

Valuing the magic of Christmas

Matthew Clarke, a spokesperson for the Diocese of London, said the priest misspoke.

"The priest made a mistake assuming the children were past the age of believing in Santa Claus and talked about the wonderful history of St. Nicholas the fourth century bishop who, tradition tells us, gave gifts in secret," a written statement said.

"The priest in question was distraught to learn that some children were upset by his visit. He has privately apologized to one affected family for his mistake and offers his heartfelt public apology to all the children in the class and their families."

The Conseil scolaire catholique Providence, which is the French Catholic school board in the area, also addressed the matter in a written statement saying that it is aware of the incident and regrets it took place.

"We also value the magic and wonder of Christmas, and know how much it means to our students, especially in stressful times such as those the world is currently experiencing," a statement from the school board read.

"We understand that the school has apologized to parents of the children involved."

'I still believe'

As for the child's father, Martin Packham, he still has faith in Santa.

"I still believe," Packham said. "Going to sleep on Christmas Eve waiting for reindeer on the roof."

Santas are everywhere in the family's house along with other decorations for the holidays, but now with their son doubting the existence of Santa, it's changed the way the family is going into the holiday.

"We're just trying to find ways to make him understand that that's not the only thing that is magical about Christmas," said Bently's mother, Crystal Verhoeven.

Packham said that in a follow-up conversation with the priest, he was not remorseful.

"He just said it was really unfortunate. He said 'I just wanted to tell them the truth' and he told me at one point 'I guess he'll just have to look up to mommy and daddy now."

The Packham kids get a visit from Santa on a Christmas past. (Submitted by Martin Packham)

Scott Sparling's daughter was also in the class. He said the conversation with the priest was about Advent, the period of preparation leading up to Christmas. His daughter was left questioning other figures associated with holidays.

"I was moved to tears when I was discussing it with her afterwards because she was just shell shocked," he said.

Sparling said that according to his daughter, the principal of the school, who was on the call, did turn on her camera after the priest made the remark about Santa Claus.

"I don't think anyone would have ever thought that someone would have let that out in a discussion with 10 year olds," he said.