Windsor businesses supporting Pride with window displays, pizzas

Rainbow pizzas and rainbow socks — just a few of the ways local businesses are supporting the Windsor-Essex Pride Fest.

Rina Hayreek, franchise owner of Arcata Pizza in Lakeshore, said she was inspired to create rainbow pizzas because she wanted to support the Pride community.

"We try to do our best to represent Windsor," said Hayreek. Arcata's rainbow-cheese pizza is just one of the pizzeria's unique offerings — the company has also made Canada and Raptors-themed pizzas.

"I believe everybody deserves equal opportunity, no matter their beliefs."

On Ottawa Street, long-time clothing retailer Freeds of Windsor has decked out its store window with an array of colours.

Rina Hayreek, franchise owner of Arcata Pizza in Lakeshore, says she wanted to support the Pride community. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"We did a little bit of marketing last year, but we've stepped up our game," said co-owner Ari Freed. "This is something that's been evolving each year."

Freed said the company was proud to get involved with Pride Fest.

"Why not?" said Freed. "We're hoping to create some awareness for a good cause."

Ari Freed, co-owner of Freeds of Windsor, says he's stepped up his Pride marketing in the last few years. (Tahmina Aziz)

David Lens, president of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest said he's seen a huge showing of support from local businesses.

"Volunteering, supporting local programs and organizations, there's been tremendous support," said Lens. "But there's still lots of work to be done."

While Lens said it's never going to be enough, he did add Windsor-Essex is "fortunate" to have the support of local businesses.

"It's not just to decorate their store, but they help us with volunteers and funding too," said Lens. "In other cities it's probably [a marketing ploy] but here a lot of them have an LGBT member on staff, so I think we're a little different than other cities."

Pride Fest kicks off August 7 and runs until August 11, with a parade, bowling and vendor marketplaces planned for the few days.