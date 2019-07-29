Windsor businesses supporting Pride with window displays, pizzas
Windsor-Essex Pride Fest kicks off August 7 and runs until August 11
Rainbow pizzas and rainbow socks — just a few of the ways local businesses are supporting the Windsor-Essex Pride Fest.
Rina Hayreek, franchise owner of Arcata Pizza in Lakeshore, said she was inspired to create rainbow pizzas because she wanted to support the Pride community.
"We try to do our best to represent Windsor," said Hayreek. Arcata's rainbow-cheese pizza is just one of the pizzeria's unique offerings — the company has also made Canada and Raptors-themed pizzas.
"I believe everybody deserves equal opportunity, no matter their beliefs."
On Ottawa Street, long-time clothing retailer Freeds of Windsor has decked out its store window with an array of colours.
"We did a little bit of marketing last year, but we've stepped up our game," said co-owner Ari Freed. "This is something that's been evolving each year."
Freed said the company was proud to get involved with Pride Fest.
"Why not?" said Freed. "We're hoping to create some awareness for a good cause."
David Lens, president of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest said he's seen a huge showing of support from local businesses.
"Volunteering, supporting local programs and organizations, there's been tremendous support," said Lens. "But there's still lots of work to be done."
While Lens said it's never going to be enough, he did add Windsor-Essex is "fortunate" to have the support of local businesses.
"It's not just to decorate their store, but they help us with volunteers and funding too," said Lens. "In other cities it's probably [a marketing ploy] but here a lot of them have an LGBT member on staff, so I think we're a little different than other cities."
Pride Fest kicks off August 7 and runs until August 11, with a parade, bowling and vendor marketplaces planned for the few days.
Know someone who deserves the spotlight in honour of Pride?
Share a photo of yourself doing something awesome and in 150 words or less, tell us why YOU (or a friend) deserve to wear the Proud to Shine crown. You can tell us your own story or how you supported a loved one on their journey.
The top three submissions will be shared on our social and digital platforms with possible on-air interview opportunities. The winner(s) will also be invited to walk alongside CBC Windsor during the PRIDE parade.
With files from Tahmina Aziz
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.