Pride flag protest sends message that LGBTQ students aren't supported, advocate says

An advocate for the LGBTQ community in Windsor is shocked with the participation level among parents who kept their children away from school on Thursday as a protest against the Greater Essex County District School Board flying the Pride Month flag at its offices and schools.

"It does send a message to the 2SLGBTQ students that attend most schools that the school isn't behind them and that their peers and the family members in their community are not supportive of their identities," said Colm Holmes, president of the board of directors for Windsor Pride Community.

Holmes says they have noticed more anti-LGBTQ sentiment seeping up from the states lately but still says he is surprised by the participation rate.

Colm Holmes is the president of the board of Windsor Pride Community. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"Windsor-Essex has such a strong community and some amazing services led by some amazing individuals, and so I am surprised about the number."

There are no exact figures, but Mario Spagnuolo, the local president of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, said attendance was down to less than half at some schools.

"It's disappointing and I've been fielding calls from members, teachers that are on the front lines that are harmed by this and that are seeking support, and we're doing the best we can to be there to support them and also to spread the message of love versus hate, tolerance and respect and mutual respect for for all people," said Spagnuolo.

In a statement on the board's website Education Director Erin Kelly states the reason for flying the flag.

"We care about everyone and their rights to freedom, security and safety," writes Kelly.

Josie Luetke, the director of education and advocacy for the Campaign Life Coalition, which organized the National Day of "Pride" Flag Walk Out Day (the quotation marks are in their title), says they are opposed to the flag because they feel it teaches kids the wrong message and even promotes gender transitioning.

"There is an idea that we can pretend that this flag is just about inclusion, but I think if we're honest, it's more than just about inclusion. It represents an ideology that many, many people take issue with," said Luetke from her office in Hamilton.

Josie Luetke is the director of education and advocacy for the Campaign Life Coalition. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The GECDSB could not provide attendance figures for Thursday because, according to spokesperson Scott Scantlebury, they do not keep track of attendance unless it is health related.

They could also not say which schools were affected or how many. Spagnuolo said both secondary and elementary schools were affected.

The Windsor Essex District Catholic School Board does not fly the flag.