Skip to Main Content
Pride flags to be flown at GECDSB elementary schools during Pride month

Pride flags to be flown at GECDSB elementary schools during Pride month

Four years after they were mandated every public high school, pride flags will be flying above Windsor elementary schools as well.

Flags must be raised for a minimum of one week in June

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
The rainbow flag currently flies at every GECDSB high school during pride month. (The Canadian Press)

Four years after they were mandated at every public high school in Windsor-Essex, pride flags will soon be flying above elementary schools in the region during Pride month in June.

Julia Burgess, vice-chair of the board and trustee for the towns of Kingsville and Essex, tabled a motion on the matter which passed at Tuesday evening's board meeting.

"This has grown the same way as the raising of the flag at high schools," Burgess told Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre before the meeting. "The kids have asked for it."

While some elementary schools raise the rainbow flag already, others hang it indoors, while others don't hang it at all.

Julia Burgess is the vice-chair of the GECDSB. (Julia Burgess)

"Administration particularly, and staff, they like to get the direction from policy," Burgess said when asked why some elementary schools currently decline to display the flag at all.

"When they don't know what to do, they generally defer to something that's safe — in other words, 'we'd better not.'"

"So this just gives some direction ... this is just another way of having a visible symbol saying that everyone is welcome."

10-year-old Elizabeth Laughton thinks it's a good idea to fly the pride flag at her school. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Elizabeth Laughton, a student at Giles Campus French Immersion Public School in Windsor, agrees with the proposal.

"I think it's important to put up the flag," she said. "It represents everybody, and how everybody is different but the same, at the same time."

Laughton added she would like to see the pride flag flown all year, instead of just June.

With the passing of the motion, Windsor-Essex PrideFest, which currently supplies pride flags for high schools, will provide flags to elementary schools as well.

The flags must be raised for a minimum of one week.

About the Author

Jonathan Pinto

Jonathan Pinto is a reporter/editor at CBC Windsor, primarily assigned to Afternoon Drive, CBC Radio's regional afternoon show for southwestern Ontario. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

With files from Sanjay Maru

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us