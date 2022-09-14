Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor-Essex trying to attract auto industry interest at the Detroit auto show

Windsor-Essex is trying to bring more automotive investment to the region at the North American International Auto Show.

Detroit car show returning for the first time since 2019

A life-size model of a race car
A model of an IndyCar race car at the 2022 North American International Auto Show. The show has returned to Detroit for the first time since 2019. (Elvis Nouemsi Njiké/Radio-Canada)

The North American International Auto Show is coming and Windsor-Essex is on the ground attempting to gain automotive investment into the region.

The show is returning for the first time since 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellations of the 2020 and 2021 editions. Stephen MacKenzie, president and CEO of Invest WindsorEssex, is on the ground trying to drum up investment. 

"We consider ourselves to be the automobility capital of Canada," he said. "We're thrilled to promote that and connect with companies and entrepreneurs that would like to pursue their ventures. We think that Windsor-Essex is a great location for them to consider and we think they can be very successful."

A man with a grey t-shirt and glasses
Stephen MacKenzie, president and CEO of Invest WindsorEssex, is "thrilled" to promote Windsor as the self-proclaimed automotive capital of Canada at the 2022 North American International Auto Show. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Organizers are happy the show has returned.

"After three-and-a-half years of sabbatical from the show, we're excited to see all the people come and interact with the vehicles and to celebrate the city, the regions and our auto industry," Karl Zimmerman of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, the group that organizes the show, told Afternoon Drive's Allison Devereaux.

Afternoon Drive8:08Detroit Auto Show Returns after 3.5 Year Absence
It's the largest event for the automotive industry on this side of the globe: The North American International Auto Show returns to Detroit this weekend. Karl Zimmermann, a committee member at the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, joins host Allison Devereaux for a sneak peek and shares some stories about what vehicles will be featured.

In an unusual move, the show is being held in September as opposed to its usual January slot.

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to make an appearance at the show on Wednesday as a part of the show's media day.

A heavy emphasis on electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to be part of the show.

A yellow sports car
A model of the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition on display at the 2022 North American International Auto Show. The show is placing an emphasis on electric vehicles. (Elvis Nouemsi Njiké/Radio-Canada)
A white electric car being charged
An exhibit at the 2022 North American International Auto Show featuring an electric vehicle being charged. A big emphasis is being placed on electric vehicles at the show. (Elvis Nouemsi Njiké/Radio-Canada)

Cars like the 30th anniversary edition of the Jeep Grand Cherokee are scheduled to be big draws.

The special-edition Grand Cherokee 4xe Grand Cherokee is the first one to feature a plug-in hybrid option.

A silver SUV on a display
The 30th anniversary edition of the Jeep Grand Cherokee at the 2022 North American International Auto Show. A big emphasis is being placed on electric vehicles at this year's show. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Lincoln is another manufacturer that has joined the EV game with the L100.

A light blue electric vehicle on display
The new Lincoln L100 on display at the 2022 North American International Auto Show. A big emphasis is being placed on electric vehicles this year. (Elvis Nouemsi Njiké/Radio-Canada)

The semi-finalists for the North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year were also revealed. The finalists will be announced in Los Angeles in November, with the winners being declared in January in Detroit.

A trophy featuring a silver model of a car
The trophy that will be awarded to the North American Car of the Year. The semi-finalists were announced at the 2022 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the finalists will be announced in November in Los Angeles and the winner will be declared in January in Detroit. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

With files from Afternoon Drive, Jacob Barker and Elvis Nouemsi Njiké

