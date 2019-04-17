'We're here to stay': women-run cannabis accessories shop geared towards women

A head shop on Drouillard Road is bringing cannabis accessories to a specific set of customers: women.

At Pretty Baked they sell bongs, paper, cleans and torches — anything you need to consume cannabis.

The shop is new to town and is run by two women who are learning a lot about the back-end of business as they go.

"Being young, we saw more of a need to come in and sit down and learn a little more about cannabis, rather than just coming in and buying accessories," said Kat Blondin.

Blondin and business partner Jessica Rasgadl didn't have a business background.

Kat Blondin, one of the owners of Pretty Baked, says Drouillard Road is coming back to life. (Tom Addison/CBC)

"We had absolutely no business experience before we started this," said Blondin. "It's been a lot of trial and error, learning lessons."

Despite that, they've been open for three months.

"We were here all the time," said Rasgadl. "We weren't stopping until we managed to get what we wanted."

Both women had not-so-good experiences at head shops other places — experiences they attribute to being female.

Pretty Baked co-owner Jessica Rasgadl says they're just getting started. (Tom Addison/CBC)

"Everybody was just so rude. I don't want to call any names out, but every single [shop] that I've been to, they kind of look down on you," said Rasgadl.

Because of that, Blondin said they wanted to gear their shop "towards the woman stoner."

"This industry is all around a plant that nurtures people and that's what women are about," said Blondin. "We nurture. We wanted to get rid of that stigma and allow women users to feel comfortable."

An extra challenge was opening a new business in a part of town they said doesn't have a great reputation.

Windsor Morning radio host Tony Doucette stopped by Pretty Baked to chat with the two owners. (Tom Addison/CBC)

"Not getting discouraged is one of the biggest things," said Rasgadl, adding that Drouillard Road was "flipping upside down" in terms of regrowth.

"You can see the life back in it again," agreed Blondin. "Drouillard has come out of a struggle."

The women hope their 4/20 neighbourhood block party celebration will help root them in the area.

"We're here to stay," said Rasgadl. "This is just the beginning."