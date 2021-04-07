Chatham-Kent fish processors reel in new federal funding

Four fish processing operations in Chatham-Kent are sharing in nearly $1.5 million in COVID relief funding from FedDev Ontario.

The money comes from the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF).

The funding was announced by Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk Wednesday morning.

"With FedDev Ontario's investment, we are ensuring that four important fish and seafood-processors in the Chatham–Kent area are well equipped to comply with COVID-19 safety measures, retain and attract skilled employees and get through this pandemic," said Kusmiercyzk.

A &A Marine Foods of Blenheim is receiving $500,000

Great Lakes Food Company of Chatham is receiving $362,000

John O's Foods Inc. of Wheatley is receiving $195,000

Presteve Foods Ltd. of Wheatley is receiving $400,000

The processors will be able to cover fixed operating expenses with the funding, including COVID-19 safety measures, utilities, insurance and employee wages. They will be able to purchase personal protective equipment required for employees, and retrofit shared workspaces to comply with social distancing measures. Additionally, they will be able to focus on retaining their skilled labour force and attracting new talent.

"Our sales are 25 per cent of what they normally are in California," said John Neate, president and CEO of Great Lakes Food Company, adding the money received from FedDev Ontario will help keep their operations safe and allow them to accelerate expansion plans as they prepare for the reopening of their international markets by hiring eight additional full-time staff.