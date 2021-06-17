Economist says travel restrictions continue to take toll on border cities, plans need to be made

The Canada-United States border restrictions have been in place for more than a year, but this month there's been more pressure to change the rules on who can cross.

Last week, the federal government announced that it's looking to loosen travel restrictions some time early next month. The loosened restrictions involve allowing fully vaccinated travellers who are allowed to enter Canada to skip the 14-day quarantine, including the mandated hotel stay.

Instead, they'll have to show proof of a negative pre-departure COVID-19 test, take another test upon arrival, and self-isolate until that test comes back negative.

But University of Toronto associate professor of economics Ambarish Chandra, who specializes in cross-border travel, says this sort of planning should have been underway.

"I think we lost sight of the fact that it's an emergency, that keeping the border closed is a drastic measure, maybe it's the right measure ... but we should have always been conscious of when is the right time to think about reopening," Chandra said, adding that by March of this year, planning should have been happening.

With vaccines and case counts declining, Chandra said the government should have started to consider ways to allow safe cross-border travel, especially when families have been separated and businesses are struggling.

Chandra wants the federal government to go with what an expert panel — the COVID-19 Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel — recommended last month.

These suggestions outline what travel restrictions would look like for fully vaccinated, half-vaccinated and un-vaccinated travellers — with hotel quarantine and tests varying for each.

"I think [it] is cautious, but at the minimum that should be implemented before we move on to full reopening," Chandra said.

The federal government is moving ahead with a version of these suggestions, but only for Canadians and permanent residents.

Chandra said that misses other travellers, specifically vaccinated Americans.

"There's still a whole set of people that are being completely devastated by these closures. I mean think of businesses themselves, there's so many businesses that are clearly heavily reliant not just on American tourists but American business," he said, adding that this is the case for other Canadian border cities as well.

"This [reopening] is something we could have predicted back in the spring that we would get to this point, when we would have a whole set, thousands of fully vaccinated travellers that are asking to come. And we could have thought harder about what are the protocols we need to put in place."

He said there needs to be "firm dates" or metrics on when to start allowing non-essential travellers across the border.

The land border arrangement between Canada and the United States is set to expire on June 21, unless it is extended.