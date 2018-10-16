Ojibway Prairie to see prescribed burns this week

Residents in west Windsor are warned to keep their windows closed while prescribed burns are taking place at the Ojibway Prairie Complex.

The City of Windsor will specifically be working in areas around Chappus Street, Ojibway Park, Spring Garden Natural Area and Black Oak Heritage Park.

Those areas will be closed while the burns are taking place. Prescribed burns have been used to manage the city's tallgrass prairie and oak savanna ecosystems for three decades, the city says in a news release.

Not only that, the city is asking for people to remain patient while parks staff clean up trails and parks to get them ready for the spring and summer season.

Jan Wilson, with the city's corporate leader for parks, recreation, culture and facilities for the city, asks people to be patient while staff get parks and trails ready for use. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"One of the great things about living here is the enjoyment of four seasons, but one of the drawbacks is the need for transition time between seasons when we need time to make places safe and useable," said Jan Wilson, parks corporate leader with the city.

Some of that work includes spreading mulch and picking up debris.

All parks are open but there are restricted areas in some of them. Black Oak Heritage Park is one of them and Windsor police will be enforcing closures.