Workshop for high school girls builds interest in the skilled trades

Over the last eight weeks, a group of high-school girls in Windsor got their hands on some power tools.

The workshop was offered to the students by Build a Dream as an opportunity to learn how to use tools — and perhaps — consider a career in skilled trades.

"Two years ago when I started in the trades I had just came out of high school and it was really daunting. I had only done one shop class," said Delaney Krieger, a drywall and acoustics apprentice who facilitated the program.

"Anything I can do to make that transition a little easier, would benefit those first-time trade workers."

Krieger helped the young women to use handsaws and hammers to ease them into their new skills. At first, the girls created their own toolboxes made of plywood.

From there, students learned how to use power tools and started more complex assignments.

"I made a toolbox and I'm really proud of it! And I refinished a chair," said Avery Brooks, a student at St. Joseph's High School.

Delaney Krieger, a drywall and acoustics apprentice, said she wants the students to feel comfortable using tools and inspire them to find a fulfilling career in the trades. (Submitted by Build a Dream)

Brooks said the course helped her make up her mind about what's next after high school.

"I found I was more comfortable with the tools, and everyone really helped me in the workshop," she said. "I do intend to go into the trades after I graduate. I'm thinking woodworking, I'm going into carpentry."

Krieger said she wished she had discovered the skilled trades while still in high school, and is thrilled to be able to help the next generation of skilled workers.

"I walk around a job site and I don't see a lot of people like me," she said.

Krieger hopes that more young women choose the pathway.