Power restored in downtown Windsor after vehicle falls through ground into hydro vault

Power in parts of downtown Windsor has been restored after a piece of asphalt collapsed into a hydro vault downtown while a car was on top of it.

Roughly 500 customers in the area were without electricity for about seven hours, according to the city's utility supplier, Enwin.

No one was hurt in the incident Tuesday.

Mike Coste, fire prevention officer for Windsor Fire, said the cause is under investigation.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. ET in an alleyway behind the Royal Windsor Terrace condo building at 380 Pelissier St.

I heard this huge explosion that I've never heard before. - Misty Sergi, downtown buisness owner

Misty Sergi is the owner of The Gifting Tree, the business next door.

"I was just at my door and I heard this huge explosion that I've never heard before, so I ran out of my store," she said.

Police and firefighters responded to the hydro vault collapse behind a condo building. (Mike Evans/CBC)

Photos from the scene show a damaged vehicle that had fallen through the surface above it. A photo shared by Mayor Drew Dilkens showed scorch marks and what appears to be damaged equipment.

Enwin said the outage was due to "significant damage" to underground electrical infrastructure.

Emergency crews look at the scene of a vehicle that fell through the ground into a hydro vault, knocking out power to parts of downtown Windsor. (Michael Evans/CBC)

In a statement, the Downtown Windsor BIA said it was "deeply concerned" about the incident.

"We recognize the potential disruptions this event may cause businesses in the immediate area," the BIA said.

"Please be assured that the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Area is committed to offering our full support to all affected businesses during this challenging time."

The electrical vault collapse prompted a large present from the Windsor fire department. (Mike Evans/CBC)

