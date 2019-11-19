Skip to Main Content
Morning power outage puts thousands in the dark
Windsor

The outage spanned from Amherstburg to Comber with Leamington, South Windsor and Essex also affected.

At one point more than 13,000 customers were without power

Hydro One estimates a widespread outage should be fixed by around noon. (Hydro One)

Thousands in Windsor-Essex were without power or have experienced power interruptions Tuesday morning. 

Hydro One reports more than 13,000 customers were without power at one point.

Crews are currently investigating the cause of the outage. Most power was restored before 10 a.m.

The outages spanned from Amherstburg to Comber with Leamington, South Windsor and Essex also affected.

Enwin Utilities said an outage at the Malden Transformer Station, which provides power to more than 9,000 Enwin customers, experienced a loss of power, causing the issues. 

