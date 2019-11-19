Morning power outage puts thousands in the dark

Thousands in Windsor-Essex were without power or have experienced power interruptions Tuesday morning.

Hydro One reports more than 13,000 customers were without power at one point.

Crews are currently investigating the cause of the outage. Most power was restored before 10 a.m.

The outages spanned from Amherstburg to Comber with Leamington, South Windsor and Essex also affected.

We are currently experiencing an outage in southern Ontario affecting 13,100 Hydro One customers. This outage is also affecting local electricity companies in the area. Crews have been dispatched to investigate.

Enwin Utilities said an outage at the Malden Transformer Station, which provides power to more than 9,000 Enwin customers, experienced a loss of power, causing the issues.