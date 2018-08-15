Skip to Main Content
Power line down after car smashes into hydro pole

A portion of Rose-Ville Garden Drive near Tecumseh Road is closed after a car smashed into a hydro pole Wednesday evening.

Area has been blocked off due to the presence of a live wire on the ground

A portion of Rose-Ville Garden Drive near Tecumseh Road is closed after a car smashed into a hydro pole Wednesday evening. (Bob Becken/CBC)

The area has been blocked due to the presence of a live wire on the ground.

No one was transported to hospital, according to Windsor police.

