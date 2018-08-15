Power line down after car smashes into hydro pole
Area has been blocked off due to the presence of a live wire on the ground
A portion of Rose-Ville Garden Drive near Tecumseh Road is closed after a car smashed into a hydro pole Wednesday evening.
The area has been blocked due to the presence of a live wire on the ground.
No one was transported to hospital, according to Windsor police.
Portion of Rose-Ville Garden Dr., near Tecumseh Rd. in Windsor, is closed after a car smashed into a hydro pole.

Police have area cordoned off area due to live wire on ground.

Injuries said to be minor. No word on charges or what caused crash.
Comments
