Power being restored at downtown bus terminal, reopening Friday

Transit Windsor's downtown terminal is closed Thursday due to a power outage.

A faulty feeder line caused the loss of power overnight Wednesday.

Enwin Utilities is running new electrical wiring and the terminal should reopen for normal business Friday.

All buses are still running, but washroom services are only available at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre across the street.

The City of Windsor expects the reopening time to be 7 a.m.