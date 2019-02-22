Power being restored at downtown bus terminal, reopening Friday
A faulty feeder line caused the loss of power overnight Wednesday.
The terminal should reopen on Friday at 7 a.m.
Transit Windsor's downtown terminal is closed Thursday due to a power outage.
Enwin Utilities is running new electrical wiring and the terminal should reopen for normal business Friday.
All buses are still running, but washroom services are only available at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre across the street.
The City of Windsor expects the reopening time to be 7 a.m.
